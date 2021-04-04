Skip to Content
Top Stories
By , , , , , , ,
today at 3:30 pm
Published 4:45 pm

25-passenger accident update, cloned IID truck for stash house and Maricopa County audit

MGN
Rewind through the week with some of our top picks

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - To start off this week's rewind session, these new details in connection with the deadly March 2 crash, deserve an honorable mention.

The U.S. District Attorney's (USDA) Office announced the arrest of Mexicali resident 47-year-old Jose Cruz Noguez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpXcu9dhsIo

A federal judge on Tuesday charged Noguez with conspiracy to transport illegal migrants causing serious bodily harm, and with human smuggling for financial gain.

The conspiracy charge, all on its own, carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol is currently investigating a smuggling operation within the city of Imperial. Agents say they received a tip that led them to the discovery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2vswfGSgs0

Upon further investigation, agents found a cloned Imperial Irrigation District (IID) truck that was being used to smuggle in people just East of the Calexico port of entry.

The faux IID truck served as the perfect disguise to smuggle undocumented immigrants in plain sight.

Police, family and friends are searching for Derek Runnion, whom has been missing since Wednesday, March 24. Runnion's dad says he was going to meet someone to fix his car at Walmart. He was supposed to return Thursday morning, but never came back.

If you see Derek or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Yuma Police Department at 78-CRIME.

In a statement, Arizona Senate Leadership said it has "hired a team of independent auditors to complete a comprehensive, full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County." The audit will also include a hand recount of all ballots.

News 11's Adonis Albright spoke with local politicians to get their take on the election audit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lP-ieTxm8zA

Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D - Ariz.), who represents Yuma County, said she doesn't see the point in re-litigating an election that's already been certified.

Rep. Tim Dunn (R - Ariz.) says although previous audits in Maricopa County have come up short, he wants to make sure each and every ballot was verified. In the previous three audits, Dunn notes only a portion of the total ballots were audited.

Four companies have been hired on to conduct an independent audit of Maricopa County's election results from November's general election.

Cinemark Theatres is reopening its Century Imperial Valley Mall 14 theatre location in El Centro.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRSNXruoZKM

The reopening event is a week-long premiere celebration. In addition to contactless ticketing, the theatre provides ample cleaning supplies for guests to use such as seat wipes and hand sanitizer.

Masks are required at all times while in the building except for when eating or drinking. Seating arrangements are set up to block off surrounding seats of those already purchased to ensure social distancing.

The death tolls for California and Arizona inch even closer to 60 thousand and 20 thousand, respectively.

Collectively, Imperial and Yuma counties have experienced 1,532 deaths. The two counties have also documented over 62-thousand cases.

Imperial County makes up 0.3% of California's vaccines administered, whereas Yuma County accounts for just over 2.8% of Arizona's total.

DSW Living / Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Local News / Yuma County / Yuma County Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University. He further cultivated that passion by later diving into national news as an anchor and producer, before eventually moving to Yuma, Arizona to sharpen his reporting skills.

Adonis has an affinity for community-based reporting and always tries to get all sides of a story to best serve the community at large.

As a California native, he enjoys sunny weather and hitting the beach in his free time.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Alexandra Rangel

Alexandra Rangel joined KSWT in March 2019 as a multimedia journalist.

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After a short 3 ½ years, she earned bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies with minors in Journalism and Spanish but gained memories and friendships she will always remember.

She began her broadcast journalism career through NAZ Today, northern Arizona’s local news station, by covering breaking news, building relationships with the community, learning to produce a newscast and anchoring live. Although she will miss her snowy mountain town, she is excited to further her broadcast career and take on the heat in a great city like Yuma.

She is looking forward to floating down at the Colorado River, riding dirt bikes at the sand dunes, and most importantly, serving the community through local news.

You can send any story ideas her way by emailing april.hettinger@kecytv.com.

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Lisa Sturgis

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Mercedes was born in San Diego and raised in the border-town of Calexico, California. She is an Imperial Valley native and definitely no stranger to Yuma county.

Mercedes began her journalism career at San Jose State University as she was a part of their campus newscast that aired every Friday, joined “El Espartano Noticias,” and was an on-air talent for the San Jose Film Festival in 2017. Her highlight during that time was the opportunity to interview actress, Jane Lynch.

Mercedes then continued her journey to CSU Sacramento and received her B.A in Journalism and minor in Communication Studies. She did an internship with Telemundo in Sacramento, which allowed her to gain experience and build relationships.

Mercedes believes that everyone has a story and should use their voice to tell it and inspire others.

Outside of work, Mercedes spends time with her friends and family. She is passionate about cooking, baking, traveling, playing guitar and writing songs.

Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content