Family searching for missing Yuma man

Derek Runnion has been missing since last Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police, family and friends are on the hunt for a 31-year-old man who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Derrick Runnion's dad says he was going to meet someone to fix his car at Walmart.

He was supposed to return Thursday morning but never came back.

The family filed a police report with the Yuma Police Department (YPD) Friday evening.

They say Derrick’s phone goes straight to voicemail and he hasn't responded to any text messages.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes and a septum piercing.

If you see Derrick or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact YPD at 78-Crime.