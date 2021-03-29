Skip to Content
today at 7:29 pm
Published 7:28 pm

Family searching for missing Yuma man

Derek Runnion has been missing since last Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police, family and friends are on the hunt for a 31-year-old man who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Derrick Runnion's dad says he was going to meet someone to fix his car at Walmart.

He was supposed to return Thursday morning but never came back.

The family filed a police report with the Yuma Police Department (YPD) Friday evening.

They say Derrick’s phone goes straight to voicemail and he hasn't responded to any text messages.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes and a septum piercing.

If you see Derrick or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact YPD at 78-Crime.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After a short 3 ½ years, she earned bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies with minors in Journalism and Spanish but gained memories and friendships she will always remember.

She began her broadcast journalism career through NAZ Today, northern Arizona’s local news station, by covering breaking news, building relationships with the community, learning to produce a newscast and anchoring live. Although she will miss her snowy mountain town, she is excited to further her broadcast career and take on the heat in a great city like Yuma.

She is looking forward to floating down at the Colorado River, riding dirt bikes at the sand dunes, and most importantly, serving the community through local news.

You can send any story ideas her way by emailing april.hettinger@kecytv.com.

