Adonis Albright – MMJ/Anchor

News Team

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor's degree at San Diego State University. He further cultivated that passion by later diving into national news as an anchor and producer, before eventually moving to Yuma, Arizona to sharpen his reporting skills.

Adonis has an affinity for community-based reporting and always tries to get all sides of a story to best serve the community at large.

As a California native, he enjoys sunny weather and hitting the beach in his free time.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.