Tragedy on Highway 115: Continuing Coverage

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An early morning disaster brought tragedy to Holtville on Tuesday. A gravel truck slammed into an SUV packed with more than 20 people. 13 of those people would not survive the crash.

The California Highway Patrol got the initial call just before 6:30 a.m. PST. Dispatch reported a traffic accident near the intersection of Highway 115 and Noorish Road in a largely agricultural portion of Holtville.

CHP officers arrived to discover something far more serious.

"We need as many ambulances as you can handle right now." "Copy. Do you know how many injuries you have?" "Looks like we have six 1144's and possibly another six severely injured." - Scanner traffic relating to crash

A "1144" refers to a deceased person, and in reality, a total of 13 people were dead. A dozen more were injured, including teenagers, some as young as 16.

"It's a very sad situation. We're working collectively to make sure that we find out exactly what happened." said CHP Chief Omar Watson.

What happened is, a fully-loaded gravel truck t-boned an overloaded Ford Expedition. CHP confirms, the SUV's rear seats had been removed, and there were no seatbelts in the back of the vehicle.

"There were numerous reports that people were ejected onto the roadway as a result of this collision." said Chief Watson.

Witnesses say some victims managed to free themselves from the wreckage. Some were found wandering the highway.

CHP says the Expedition was only designed to carry eight people. A total of 25 were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"Obviously that vehicle is not meant for that many people. It's unfortunate that that number of people were put into that vehicle." said the chief.

CHP still isn't sure what caused the crash. Officers do confirm the U.S. Border Patrol was not pursuing the SUV before the collision. Agents will assist with the investigation.

The Ford's driver was killed in the crash. The truck driver survived with moderate injuries.

11 passengers in the SUV died at the scene. Paramedics transported seven to hospitals, where one died. Most injuries involved head trauma and broken bones. Four people were airlifted to Palm Springs for critical care. A spokesman for Desert Regional Medical Center says one person is in critical condition, the others are now stable.

The ages of the dead range from 20 to 55. The youngest injured passenger is just 16.

The immigration status of the crash victims remains in question. CHP and Border Patrol are working with the Mexican consulate to identify the victims. Border Patrol says it's still unclear if they were farm workers.

The accident did happen in a largely agricultural area, and it is the height of harvest season.

CHP says the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) will arrive in the Valley Wednesday to conduct its own investigation into the crash.