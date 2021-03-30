NEW DETAILS: Mexicali man arrested in connection with deadly March 2nd crash

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. District Attorney's (USDA) Office has arrested a Mexicali man in connection with the March 2nd crash that killed more than a dozen undocumented migrants outside Holtville.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Jose Cruz Noguez was taken into custody Monday night as he crossed into the U.S. at the Calexico Port of Entry.

A federal judge on Tuesday charged Noguez with conspiracy to transport illegal migrants causing serious bodily harm, and and with human smuggling for financial gain. The conspiracy charge, all on its own, carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

The charges stem from a March 2nd crash along Highway 115 outside Holtville. 13 people, most of them undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala, died after an SUV packed with people collided with a fully-loaded big rig.

Prosecutors say Noguez played an integral role in the planning and execution of the human smuggling event that led to the wreck. And, they say, they have recordings of the suspect himself, admitting to that role.

Organizing an ill-fated smuggling event

Shortly after the accident, U.S. Border Patrol agents revealed smugglers had cut a 10-foot hole in the border barricade near Calexico. They say two vehicles passed through the gap. The first caught fire before reaching the highway. The second sped off towards tragedy.

Noquez's indictment accuses him of coordinated virtually aspect of the smuggling operation. Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) said he recruited both drivers and migrants, arranged for vehicles and stash houses, conducted surveillance along the border, and even secured the tools used to breach the wall.

Cracking the case

HSI says another smuggler turned informant after getting arrested himself. They say he provided them the information they needed to break the case and make an arrest.

The informant told investigators Noquez had tried to recruit him for smuggling operations on several occasions, including for the March 2nd event.

According to the indictment:

"...two weeks prior to the March 2, 2021, smuggling event,

CRUZ attempted to recruit SOI 1 to drive one of the smuggling vehicles north from Mexico into the United States through a section of the fence that CRUZ said would be breached. CRUZ told SOI 1 that there would be up to 20 people in the vehicle and that SOI 1 would be paid $1,000 per person for the job. CRUZ also told SOI 1 that CRUZ would oversee the smuggling event and would arrange for the vehicles that crossed to go to a stash house in Holtville, California." -HSI Statement - Noquez Indictment

The indictment says the informant declined that offer, only to have Noquez ask him to deliver tools to the people in charge of breaching the border wall.

HSI says subsequent investigation confirmed many of the informant's claims, including his identification of the suspect's truck. Investigators say Border Patrol recorded a similar truck scouting the location of the border breach in the days preceding the crash. In addition, Customs and Border Protection officers confirm they have multiple images of Noquez crossing the border legally in his truck, as well as on foot.

Investigators say the critical moment in their case came three weeks after the crash, on March 26th. They say that's when their informant captured a conversation with Noquez on tape. They the recording leaves little doubt as to their suspect's pivotal role in the operation, and confirms all the informant's claims.

"...including that his associates cut the border fence; that the

vehicles were fully loaded and that he collected money for the event. Further, CRUZ stated there were 60 "Pollos" in the two vehicles and the driver was going to make $28,000." -HSI Statement - Noquez Indictment

Noquez returns to federal court Monday for a detention hearing. If convicted of all charges, he could face more than 30-years in prison.

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 for continuing coverage of this developing story.