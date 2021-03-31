Century Imperial Valley Mall 14 theatre reopening

Imperial County

Cinemark Theatres reopens all locations after pandemic closures - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Moviegoers are welcomed back to the cinema with open arms. Century Imperial Valley Mall 14 opens its door with the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong. The corporation's return is equipped with the Cinemark Standard, an enhanced cleanliness promise.

Frequent employee wellness checks and sanitizing of "high-touch" items are just some of the ways the new standard is implemented.

Masks are required at all times while in the building except for when eating or drinking. Seating arrangements are set up to block off surrounding seats of those already purchased to ensure social distancing.

The reopening event is a week-long premiere celebration. In addition to contactless ticketing, the theatre provides ample cleaning supplies for guests to use such as seat wipes and hand sanitizer.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with moviegoers about the return of a favorite pastime.