USBP: Cloned IID truck used to ferry immigrants to Imperial stash house

Imperial County

Agents say truck provided cover for human smugglers - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol is investigating a smuggling operation discovered in the city of Imperial.

According to Border Patrol, 18 undocumented immigrants were apprehended at a stash house on the outskirts of Imperial near Worthington Road.

Agents say they received a tip that led them to the smuggling operation.

Upon further investigation, agents say they found a cloned Imperial Irrigation District truck that was being used to smuggle in people just East of the Calexico port of entry. Border patrol says these immigrants crossed the All American Canal to get into the U.S.

The cloned IID truck served as the perfect tool to smuggle in undocumented people in plain sight.

"The fact that stash houses are being used indicates that it is difficult for smugglers to move people out of the Imperial Valley," said Chief Gregory Bovino with the El Centro Sector Border Patrol.

This stash house comes at the heels of a separate operation that was discovered in Holtville in connection to the Holtville crash were more than a dozen people died.

Border patrol encourages community members to stay alert and report any type of illegal activity to authorities.

