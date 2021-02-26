Teen arrested in drive-by shooting that killed UArizona student

Top Stories

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a University of Arizona dead.

Tucson Police Department said the 17-year-old was arrested in the February 20 shooting and faces first-degree murder.

Police will not identify the teen since he's a minor, but Officer Frank Magos, A Tucson police spokesman said it wasn't known whether the suspect would be prosecuted as an adult.

Forrest Keys, 20, was shot and killed after walking with friends in the garage around 11 at night. A verbal altercation took place between him and people riding a red Cadillac car, and it escalated from there, police said.

Keys, 20, was a sophomore from Philadelphia majoring in communications.