University of Arizona student killed after being shot on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A student is dead following a shooting at a parking garage last Saturday.

Campus police responded to a call of shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Garage near the McKale Center basketball arena around 11 p.m.

At the scene, police found the student with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the student has not been released.

Tucson Police Department said it's investigating a backstory that led to a fight between the suspect and victim.

University President Robert C. Robbins sent out a letter saying, “there is no indication that the campus community is in danger at this time.”