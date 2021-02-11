Arizona continues to see drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona continue to fall below half of the pandemic high from last month's statistics.

On Thursday, Arizona reported 200 new deaths followed by 1,861 new cases.

As of Wednesday, 2,507 COVID patients occupied inpatient beds throughout the state, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on January 11.

The Department of Health Services reported along with fewer hospitalizations, COVID cases and deaths are declining.

There are now two large vaccination sites in Maricopa County, which includes most of metro Phoenix.

On Tuesday, health officials in Yuma County said 7,200 doses of coronavirus vaccine were expected this week.

For more coronavirus coverage in Imperial and Yuma County, click here.



