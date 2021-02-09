More COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Yuma this week

Yuma County Coronavirus

Shots reserved for those needing second dose - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) announced Tuesday, it will receive another 7,200 doses of coronavirus vaccine this week.

However, YCPHD says, after it distributes doses to its partner agencies, it will only have enough for those needing their second shot.

Yuma Regional Medical Center, Sunset Health Clinic, and the Regional Center for Border Health all have long waiting lists. Most of them filled with seniors anxious to get their shots. Sunset Health says, unfortunately, a glitch in the state's reporting system will prevent it from getting its share of doses this week.

Sunset CEO David Rogers says his clinics are almost out of shots. Rogers says the glitch was not Sunset's fault.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez has reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) for more details on the reporting glitch. We also want to know how the state will make up for lost doses.

Join us Tuesday on the Early Edition at 5pm MST to find out what she learned.