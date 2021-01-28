Two Florence inmates captured in Coolidge

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Two Florence inmates who escaped last weekend have been caught.

AzFamily reports David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot were spotted in Coolidge, Ariz. on Thursday morning. Multiple agencies took part in the arrest, including Coolidge police, U.S. Marshals, and Pinal County Sheriffs.

John B. Charpiot (left) David T. Harmon (right)

Last weekend, Harmon and Charpiot both their official count around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigations show both men moved an A/C unit, broke into a tool room, and then used those tools to break out of the prison.

That same night DPS released a surveillance photo of David Harmon and John Charpiot during an attempted robbery the same night the pair escaped from the prison.

Sources say Charpiot served 35 years for child molestation and sexual abuse, while Harmon served 100 years for kidnapping and burglary charges after being convicted in 2012.

On Monday, Governor Doug Ducey authorized a $35,000 reward, for each man, for information leading to the men's' recapture.