today at 3:17 pm
Search continues for escaped Arizona inmates

State department of corrections says search now going house-to-house

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two escaped inmates from the Arizona state prison at Florence remain at large.

David Harmon, and John Charpiot turned up missing during Saturday night's headcount. Both were being held in a medium-security part of the prison.

Harmon is serving a 35-year sentence for a conviction on child molestation and sexual abuse.

Charpiot is serving a 100-year sentence for kidnapping and second degree burglary.

Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) alerted took to Twitter Saturday night to alert the public to the escapees:

Gov. Ducey also authorized a $35,000 reward, for each man, for information leading to the mens' recapture.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) will provide the latest on the manhunt for the missing inmates. You can watch that press conference live here on KYMA.com.

ADCRR Press Conference on Escaped Inmates:

Lisa Sturgis

