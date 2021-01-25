Search continues for escaped Arizona inmates

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two escaped inmates from the Arizona state prison at Florence remain at large.

David Harmon, and John Charpiot turned up missing during Saturday night's headcount. Both were being held in a medium-security part of the prison.

Harmon is serving a 35-year sentence for a conviction on child molestation and sexual abuse.

Charpiot is serving a 100-year sentence for kidnapping and second degree burglary.

Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) alerted took to Twitter Saturday night to alert the public to the escapees:

Last night, 2 inmates escaped from the state prison in Florence, AZ. Law enforcement will work non-stop to locate and apprehend them.@USMarshalsHQ & I authorized a $35K reward, per escapee, for information leading to their capture. Call Silent Witness (480-WITNESS) and/or 911. pic.twitter.com/9Bw0m6KSZa — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 24, 2021

Gov. Ducey also authorized a $35,000 reward, for each man, for information leading to the mens' recapture.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) will provide the latest on the manhunt for the missing inmates. You can watch that press conference live here on KYMA.com.

ADCRR Press Conference on Escaped Inmates: