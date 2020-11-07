One dead after getting hit by CBP agent headed to illegal entry

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is dead after getting hit by a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agent who was responding to an illegal entry.

Friday at around 8:40 p.m., an agent with the Calexico Border Patrol Station was headed to a report of an individual entering the U.S. from Mexico illegally.

The agent was unable to avoid colliding with the individual who was laying on the road.

The agent immediately began tending the his injuries. He was later airlifted to a trauma center in Palm Springs where he was pronounced dead.

CBP and California Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.