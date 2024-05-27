Iconic “Home Alone” house is on the market

WINNETKA, Ill. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The suburban Chicago home used in the Christmas classic "Home Alone" is on the market!

The film never says how Peter and Kate McAllister bankrolled such a spread. However, you'll have a chance to mimic it because the asking price is $5.25 million.

For that, you'll get more than 9,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms in Winnetka.

The home was built in 1921 and expanded in 2018, but don't expect to relive your favorite moments from "Home Alone."

Though the house was used for exteriors, what was shown as the inside of the house was actually shot on a sound stage.