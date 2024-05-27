Skip to Content
National Memorial Day Concert returns for 35th year

today at 6:24 AM
WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The National Memorial Day Concert returned for its 35th year on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The multi-award winning television event has featured uplifting musical performances, documentary footage and dramatic readings for over 30 years.

The annual tribute to military personnel and their families mixes personal stories from the military with musical performances by celebrities.

The event was hosted actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise.

Some of the performers included "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, former Rascal Flatts singer Gary Levox, broadway and TV star Ruthie Ann Miles, actress Patina Miller, and country music singer Jamey Johnson.

