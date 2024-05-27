Skip to Content
Bruce Springsteen delays shows due to vocal issue

today at 5:54 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bruce Springsteen has postponed several shows in France and Italy due to a "vocal" issue.

The singer made the decision this weekend to follow advice from doctors and postpone concerts in France, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

In a statement, shared to social media on Sunday, Springsteen's team said, "Further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days."

"The boss" says he will reschedule those shows.

Last fall, the 74-year-old rock star had to halt his tour through the end of 2023 due to a peptic ulcer diagnosis.

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band are in the middle of a world tour that includes shows across the U.S. And europe.

Dillon Fuhrman

