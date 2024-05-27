Medical humanitarian organization react to deadly Israeli air strike in Rafah

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Medical humanitarian organization Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, expresses horror following a deadly Israeli air strike in Rafah on Sunday.

CNN video shows the aftermath of the strike that left dozens dead and injured in the area.

"Following an Israeli air strike that hit a camp for displaced people...in Tal Al Sultan, Rafah, Gaza, we are horrified by this deadly event, which shows once again that nowhere is safe," MSF stated.

"Dozens of wounded and more than 15 dead people were brought to the trauma stabilization point that we support," MSF added.

MSF reiterated its call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further loss of civilian lives and ensure the safety of all residents.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was targeting a Hamas compound in Rafah and killed two senior Hamas officials in the strike.

The IDF also acknowledged reports of a fire breaking out and harm to civilians in the area, saying that the incident is under review, and the Palestine Red Crescent Society and Gaza officials said a camp for displaced persons was hit.

Video obtained by CNN shows tent-like structures on fire.