California firefighters battle lumber yard fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters in Oakland battled a four-alarm blaze at a lumber yard in East Oakland, a spokesperson for the fire department said Sunday night.

The fire at Economy Lumber, located in the area High Streeet and Coliseum Highway, became a four-alarm blaze around 8:30pm, according to Michael Hunt with Oakland Fire.

People were asked to avoid the area, especially vehicles near Interstate Highway 880 near High Street, according to Hunt.

The fire department also suggests residents in the area keep windows and doors shut to prevent smoke from entering homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.