Agents rescue three undocumented immigrants in Ocotillo

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescued three men in distress in Ocotillo on Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the El Centro Sector Radio Communications Dispatched received a distress call from an individual who said he and two others needed help and couldn't walk.

Agents began the rescue operation with provided GPS coordinates from the phone call.

After approximately two hours later, agents found the three individuals.

They determined two individuals were from Mexico and one from Guatemala.

The individuals were taken to the nearest rally point for screening then expelled back to Mexico.