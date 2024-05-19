Skip to Content
Study shows link between talc powder and ovarian cancer

today at 9:44 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new study has linked the use of talc powder to ovarian cancer. The new research was released on Wednesday in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Researchers found that applying talc powder to the genitals was associated with ovarian cancer, and that the association was greater for people who used the powder frequently or for long periods of time.

The findings were based on data from a sister study which enrolled more than 50,000 women in the U.S. from 2003 to 2009.

Participants joined when they were between 35- and 74-years-old, and each had a sister who'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, which might put them at increased risk for breast or ovarian cancer.

The research lends credence to the more than 50,000 lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson that allege its talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer.

Lawsuits related to J & J's talc-based baby powder date back to 1999.

Dillon Fuhrman

