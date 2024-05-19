California girl meets Taylor Swift in Paris during Eras Tour

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A trip to Paris is the experience of a lifetime in itself, but last week, thousands of people went to the city of lights for one person: Taylor Swift.

This included Telemundo 20 San Diego's executive producer Kathia Lopez-Santos and her daughter Julissa, and now, Julissa says her experience at the Eras Tour in Paris is one she'll never forget.

Nine-year-old Julissa Vargas got the surprise of her life when she attended night one of the Eras Tour in Paris last week, and she shares what it was like to be hugged by Taylor Swift.

"I don't know. It was awesome. It was, I don't know, it was one of the best moments of my life. And she gave me high five with her two hands," Julissa shared.

Original plan

But a hug from a world famous pop icon was not on the itinerary. The original plan: A trip to Paris with her parents, Kathia and Eddie, and a chance to see Taylor Swift as she kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour.

"I've always wanted to be in Paris. That's my favorite," Julissa expressed.

After a long flight and a night of sleep, it was already time to get ready to see Swift!

"It was like a black dress with beads. And I was dressed [with the] 'Reputation' theme because that's my favorite album [out of] all of it," Julissa declared.

One of a kind experience

As Kathia and Julissa made their way through the crowds, they found their spots on the floor of the arena.

"Everyone was there to dance and the worst part, it was the tallest people," Julissa added.

So they didn't have the best view, but that didn't matter.

"I was fine with it. I honestly just wanted to hear the music coming from her mouth, like hearing actual words in the actual moment," Julissa spoke.

But someone had their eye on Julissa, which meant her experience was about to become one of a kind.

"I thought she was leading me to the exit until she stopped in front of the stage, and the guy asked, 'Can I pick you up?' and I was like, 'Yeah!' And then, I finally realized what was happening," Julissa further shared.

Moment

The moment all Swifties dream of, but only *one* gets to experience, as Swift performs her song "22."

That's when Swift, in her Eras Tour, skips down the runway of the stage and there's always someone at the end of the stage waiting for her. Who was that someone on Paris night 1?

"Me...I could only hear the part where she says, 'Can I give you a hug?' and she also said, 'Thank you for coming,'" Julissa further added.

A hug, and receiving the coveted "22" hat, which Julissa said Swift signed on the inside.

Envy of Swifties everywhere

It's a night Julissa will never forget, with Julissa saying, "I still can't believe it actually happened to me."

Days after the concert, she's still singing along, but you wouldn't just call Julissa a Taylor Swift superfan. She's the envy of Swifties everywhere.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world. And I think they're right," Julissa further declared.

Julissa did *not* have to go back to her spot with the obstructed view after she met Swift. Rather, she got invited into a VIP section where she says she had the "best view" to watch the rest of the show.