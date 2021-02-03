Biden and Democrats work in big coronavirus relief bill

Politics

President and majority party prepared to move forward with or without Republicans - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) - President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks some Republicans will support his massive COVID relief package, but while there are few areas of compromise, Democratic lawmakers are preparing to bass the bill alone, if needed.

The President lead an urgent push on COVID relief, meeting with Senate Democrats in the Oval Office, two days after hosting Republicans there.

Democrats are vowing to go big and move fast. They're planning to stick with $1,400 stimulus checks, but signaling a willingness to target the money more narrowing, to lower and middle-income Americans.

"We want to do it bipartisan, but we must be strong. We cannot dawdle; we cannot delay; we cannot dilute." said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.).

Democrats, who've now officially taken the reins of both the House and the Senate, are laying the groundwork to go it alone, rather than dramatically scaling down to something Republicans would support.

"The rushed budget process that will play out this week is exactly, exactly the wrong path toward making law." said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R, Ky.).

All Senate Democrats would have to vote together to pass the bill without Republicans, and West Virginia moderate Joe Manchin is insisting on a bipartisan process.

"If they think that they're basically -- going to throw all caution to the wind and just shove it down people's throats, that's not going to happen." said Sen. Manchin.

The partisan rancor paused for a final farewell to Officer Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who lost his life defending that building from a violent mob, bent on derailing democracy. Lawmakers honored his legacy, as law enforcement continues to bring those responsible to justice.

The attack on the Capitol and the motivations behind it will be the central question next week as former President Donald Trump faces his second impeachment trial.