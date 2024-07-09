Skip to Content
National-World

July 9 marks National Sugar Cookie Day

By , ,
today at 1:13 PM
Published 1:22 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Prepare to warm up the oven on Tuesday because it's National Sugar Cookie Day.

July 9 is dedicated to celebrating the humble, but very tasty, sugar cookie.

The popular baked good was first called the Nazareth Cookie, after the Pennsylvania town where it originated.

German Protestant bakers may have brought the recipe with them when they immigrated to America in the mid 1700s. Fast-forward to present day, the dessert might take different shapes, thanks to cookie cutters.

Some sugar cookie fans add icing, colored sugar, and even edible glitter. But no matter how you slice and bake it, the simplest cookie is often the best; just pure buttery, sugary goodness.

Celebrate by posting pictures of your favorite recipe with the #NationalSugarCookieDay.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content