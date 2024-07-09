July 9 marks National Sugar Cookie Day

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Prepare to warm up the oven on Tuesday because it's National Sugar Cookie Day.

July 9 is dedicated to celebrating the humble, but very tasty, sugar cookie.

The popular baked good was first called the Nazareth Cookie, after the Pennsylvania town where it originated.

German Protestant bakers may have brought the recipe with them when they immigrated to America in the mid 1700s. Fast-forward to present day, the dessert might take different shapes, thanks to cookie cutters.

Some sugar cookie fans add icing, colored sugar, and even edible glitter. But no matter how you slice and bake it, the simplest cookie is often the best; just pure buttery, sugary goodness.

Celebrate by posting pictures of your favorite recipe with the #NationalSugarCookieDay.