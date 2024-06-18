Skip to Content
NASA delays return of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft

today at 12:25 PM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - NASA is delaying the return of Boeing's Starliner following the spacecraft's launch on June 5.

The Starliner docked with the International Space Station on June 6, bringing NASA astronauts Suni "Sonny" Williams and Butch Wilmore to the ISS.

The agency is now targeting a June 26 return to Earth at the earliest so that NASA and Boeing can figure out issues with the capsule's thrusters and helium system; both of which are not working as designed.

"We want to give our teams a little bit more time to look at the data, do some analysis, and make sure we are really ready to come home," said Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program Manager.

This is the Starliner's first piloted test flight after years of delays and budget overruns.

