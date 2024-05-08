NASA’s Boeing Starliner launch rescheduled

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - We will have to wait a few more days to witness the historic liftoff of the Boeing Starliner.

NASA announced that it will make another launch attempt on Friday evening, at the earliest, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Boeing's first crewed test flight was scrubbed late Monday night due to a glitch in the Atlas V rocket that will carry the new spacecraft into orbit.

The Starliner's inaugural voyage will carry two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 10-day mission.

The decision to reschedule the flight for Friday comes after a United Launch Alliance Team completed a data review.

The team will replace a pressure regulation valve on the Atlas rocket's upper stage beginning Wednesday.