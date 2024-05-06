Boeing Starliner spacecraft launches soon

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The first crewed mission for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is scheduled for Monday night.

Monday night's mission, which is essentially a test flight, will carry two veteran NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Starliner performed an unmanned flight to the ISS in May of 2022, but after years of delays, NASA and Boeing are now confident the ship is ready to carry astronauts into outer space.

Monday night's launch is planned to take place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:34pm Eastern.

Barry Wilmore will command the mission while Sunita Williams pilots the ship during the Starliner's first ever crewed flight.

They expect to spend about a week on board the ISS before returning to Earth.