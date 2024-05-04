Universal Orlando releases new information and images of Super Nintendo World

ORLANDO, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Thursday, Universal Orlando revealed new information and images for Super Nintendo World, one of five new worlds at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park.

The immersive world of Nintendo will be jumping out of your video game console next year. The future park is bound to draw some nostalgia, complete with the theme music of so many of our childhoods.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, everyone knows the Nintendo brand. We all have our favorite games, we all have our favorite characters. We're the fans," said Bill Finn, project director.

Fans eagerly awaiting the land that's already been explored in other parts of the world.

"This is going to be the third version. The first one opened over in Osaka in Japan, then [at] Universal Studios Hollywood, [and] now here in Orlando, and we're going to be getting the biggest of all of them. The big difference here is all the layouts are going to be slightly different. So the games are going to be a little bit modified and stuff like that. One big difference for here in the United States is we are getting the Donkey Kong section which hasn't yet opened in Japan." Tharin White, journalist

Interaction

Much like Japan, though, guests will be able to interact with their surroundings, in more ways than just meeting Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad. Just grab a powerband.

"It's going to be able to connect to your phone and the land. And you're going to be able to play video games throughout the entire area, both in the Mario section and in the Donkey Kong section. This is going to allow you to literally jump up and punch blocks and get coins from that. And you'll be compared to every other person in the park that's actively playing those games." Tharin White, journalist

Aerial footage has been closely tracking the progress at Epic as rides and the iconic beanpole get unveiled.

Super Nintendo World will also boast three new rides. In Super Mario Land, guests can jump on Bowser's challenge. The family friendly ride infuses augmented reality to battle for the Golden Cup.

"Innovative technology"

Or, they can travel through Mushroom Kingdom on another family friendly ride: Yoshi's Adventure, and in Donkey Kong Country, Mine Cart Madness will take you through the jungle.

"It's got the most innovative technology inside of it to make us feel like we are actually jumping the track...There are zero screens; it is all real show. It is all real thrill," said a couple of Universal Orlando employees.

If you get hungry from all that thrill, you can power up at Toadstool Cafe, Yoshi's Snack Island and Turbo Boost Treats.

It's all coming to Epic Universe in 2025.