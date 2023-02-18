Skip to Content
today at 10:42 AM
Super Nintendo World now open at Universal Studios Hollywood

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Super Nintendo World opened Friday at Universal Studios Hollywood after nearly a decade in the making.

Attendees were able to enter the iconic green warp pipe into Universal Studios Hollywood's newest theme park land.

The new land features an augmented reality Mario Kart Ride, a toad-inspired restaurant and a merchandise hub filled with shirts, hats and more.

Guests can purchase power-up bands to play mini-games based on Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. content.

Fans even get a chance to meet-and-greet with classic characters such as Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

Super Nintendo World opened less than two months before the company's movie studio will release an animated film titled, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

