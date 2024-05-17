River fire near Laguna Dam update
(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said it's still keeping an eye on the river fire on Friday along the Colorado River near the Laguna Dam.
The fire is still not at 100% containment but it has not grown in size since Thursday when it burned through 43 acres.
BLM said there's still some activity in the interior perimeter due to the thick vegetation.
Firefighters will continue working through the weekend and BLM is asking the public to stay out of the area for their safety.
BLM said this fire was human-caused.
They're asking people to be careful when working or recreating outdoors as it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.
"While a perimeter has been established and firefighters worked today to strengthen the containment line we have not called it 100% just yet as we continue to have heat and some activity on the interior of the perimeter due to how thick the vegetation is in some spots there along the river. Firefighters will be working in the fire area through the weekend and are asking that the public to continue to stay out of the immediate fire area. There has been no new growth on the fire. We ask that folks use caution when working or recreating outdoors. It only takes one spark to start a wildfire or one careless moment. The potential for large fires exists through much of western and central Arizona."Arizona Bureau of Land Management