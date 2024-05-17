River fire near Laguna Dam update

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said it's still keeping an eye on the river fire on Friday along the Colorado River near the Laguna Dam.

The fire is still not at 100% containment but it has not grown in size since Thursday when it burned through 43 acres.

BLM said there's still some activity in the interior perimeter due to the thick vegetation.

Firefighters will continue working through the weekend and BLM is asking the public to stay out of the area for their safety.

BLM said this fire was human-caused.

They're asking people to be careful when working or recreating outdoors as it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.