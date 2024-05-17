Man charged with distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine where one person died in overdose

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) – A San Diego man was charged with distributing the fentanyl and methamphetamine that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old resident.

36-year-old James John Hendershaw was charged this week in an indictment unsealed.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in January 2019, the Oceanside Police Department and Oceanside Fire Department found the victim unresponsive and lying on a sidewalk in Oceanside.

He was then pronounced dead a few hours later.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Hendershaw is accused of distributing the fatal mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine the night before.

“Prosecuting drug dealers who supply deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine is not just about accountability; it’s about preventing death by interrupting the supply chain,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “By identifying and charging the distributors, we send a clear message to the dealers of these toxins: You will be held accountable for the lives your product destroys.”