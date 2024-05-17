San Luis, Mexico takes homicide lead in Sonora

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis, Mexico has taken the lead for homicides in the Mexican State of Sonora with almost 100 so far this year.

Some San Luis city mayoral candidates and citizens say the violence is affecting the local economy.

In the first five months of the year, San Luis ranked first at the state level in homicides with 97.

In the first week of May alone, eight people were killed making this issue one of the main topics of a recent debate between candidates running for San Luis, Mexico City Mayor.

"We will implement training, courses, and on all elements necessary to address crime in San Luis Rio Colorado," said Marco Javier Portillo, Sonora Party candidate.

"Our police will be the best paid in the state. We will evaluate our police school at the university level. We will implement a 24-hour surveillance system with the use of high-tech drones," stated Cesar Sandoval, Morena Party candidate.

Cajeme ranked second with more than 80 followed by Nogales with 28.

Some of the candidates stated that it's important to implement crime prevention programs and a better-armed police force.

"Providing them with uniforms, training, weapons, scholarships, housing for their families and decent patrol units," explained Norberto Corona, candidate of the PAN, PRI, PRD.

The Citizen’s Movement Candidate Rebecca Ching said it's the current government’s fault for all the violence that is going on and that it has a negative impact on the local economy.

"We hardly have people visiting us from other places because of the public safety issue affecting us in tourism and also our own people are kidnapped in their own homes because they cannot go out at any time of the day due to the violence," explained Rebecca Ching, Citizen's Movement candidate.

Something a local business owner agrees on.

"My hotel and all my colleagues have seen a lower occupancy because the major part of the people who used to stay here come from the other side of the border and they do not feel safe anymore, not even my relatives want to visit me," expressed Maria De Los Ángeles Hernández, Mercian de San Luis R.C.

What everyone agrees on is that something has to be done to tackle violence and bring peace to this border city.