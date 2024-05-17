Trial dates set for Somerton barber murder suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After two failed plea agreements that were thrown out by two different judges, it looks like one of the suspects charged with the murder of a Somerton barber might soon be headed to trial.

34-year-old Joshua Cota is accused of murdering 27-year-old Leo Melendez back in May 2022.

Cota was initially given a reduced sentence of 20 years for second-degree murder back in January but that plea deal was rejected by Judge Roger Nelson.

His case was referred to Judge Claudia Gonzalez who rejected Cota's plea deal and offered a recommended sentence of 25 years.

Cota declined the recommended sentence and withdrew his plea.

His trial is set to take place next April and is expected to take three weeks to complete.

Cota will be back in court in August for a pre-trial status hearing.