Universal Theme Park Tease New World

ORLANDO, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - We're getting a sneak peek at one of the "new worlds' featured at the "Universal Epic Universe" theme park in Orlando, Florida.

The new "How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berkland" is based on DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy.

It will feature themed eateries and shopping, along with four new attractions, a live show, and character and dragon meet-and-greet experiences. It's one of five new worlds at the park.

Super Nintendo World opened last year, and other upcoming parks include "Celestial Park," "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic" and "Dark Universe."

"How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berkland" is set to open in 2025.