Skip to Content
National-World

Texas DPS troopers engage in high-speed pursuit with a smuggler

By , ,
today at 6:49 AM
Published 7:02 AM

WEBB COUNTY, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) has released dramatic dash cam footage showing a high-speed pursuit in Texas.

In the footage, the driver led TXDPS troopers on a chase throughout Webb County, slowing down only briefly to allow several passengers to jump out of the vehicle before continuing to accelerate.

According to the TXDPS, one man suffered injuries after jumping out of the SUV.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle took a hard left turn towards the Rio Grande River. Officials say the driver then fled the vehicle, making his way across the river and into Nuevo Laredo in Mexico.

According to the TXDPS, troopers referred one illegal immigrant involved in the incident to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content