Texas DPS troopers engage in high-speed pursuit with a smuggler

WEBB COUNTY, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) has released dramatic dash cam footage showing a high-speed pursuit in Texas.

In the footage, the driver led TXDPS troopers on a chase throughout Webb County, slowing down only briefly to allow several passengers to jump out of the vehicle before continuing to accelerate.

According to the TXDPS, one man suffered injuries after jumping out of the SUV.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle took a hard left turn towards the Rio Grande River. Officials say the driver then fled the vehicle, making his way across the river and into Nuevo Laredo in Mexico.

According to the TXDPS, troopers referred one illegal immigrant involved in the incident to the U.S. Border Patrol.