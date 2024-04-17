Ted Kaczynski’s suicide autopsy report revealed

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NBC News has obtained the official autopsy report concerning the suicide death of "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski while in a federal prison in North Carolina last year.

The report lists the cause of death as hanging, saying Kaczynski used a shoelace as a ligature, which was tied to a handicap railing in his room.

The report goes on to say he was diagnosed with rectal cancer in March of 2021, and that he was "noted to be depressed and sent for psychiatric evaluation," a month before his death at the age of 81.

Kaczynski became known as the "Unabobmer" after he carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, before being captured in the montana wilderness in 1996.

He was found unresponsive in his cell last june at the Bureau of Prisons Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy was performed, as is standard procedure for any death that occurs at the Federal Medical Center.

Kaczynski spent about 20 years at a supermax prison in Colorado after being sentenced to life without parole, before being transferred to North Carolina in December of 2021.

It's unclear if Kaczynski had ever been placed on suicide watch during his time at Butner.