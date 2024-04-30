Skip to Content
California News

Pro-Palestinian protest encampment takes over UCLA campus plaza

today at 5:57 AM
Published 6:07 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Encampments continue to grow at university campuses across the country as students protest the war in Gaza.

At UCLA, a pro-Palestinian protest encampment has taken over a large campus plaza for several days.

University officials said minor scuffles broke out involving demonstrators and pro-Israel demonstrators over the weekend.

Protesters are calling for a halt to the 200+ day conflict between Israel and Hamas, along with demanding UCLA divest all interests in Israel.

No significant injuries or arrests have been reported.

