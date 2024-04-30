Pro-Palestinian protest encampment takes over UCLA campus plaza
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Encampments continue to grow at university campuses across the country as students protest the war in Gaza.
At UCLA, a pro-Palestinian protest encampment has taken over a large campus plaza for several days.
University officials said minor scuffles broke out involving demonstrators and pro-Israel demonstrators over the weekend.
Protesters are calling for a halt to the 200+ day conflict between Israel and Hamas, along with demanding UCLA divest all interests in Israel.
No significant injuries or arrests have been reported.