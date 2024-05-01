Warmer than normal to start off May

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy first day of May!

We are in for a wonderful evening as we are in for comfortable temperatures and clear skies. There will be a light breeze here and there, but nothing overly gusty.

Above-normal temperatures will continue through the work week with highs consistently staying in the 90s for now.

I am tracking a trough that will move in this weekend, which will bring in cooler temperatures and stronger winds.

Temperatures will cool back down to the 80s by Sunday and into early next week.

With the cooler temperatures in the days ahead, it will also include breezy to even windy conditions this weekend.