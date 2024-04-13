Skip to Content
Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter appears in court

today at 9:35 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, made his initial appearance in court on Friday.

Mizuhara is federally charged with bank fraud and is accused of stealing more than $16 million from the superstar athlete.

Mizuhara waived his preliminary hearing arraignment on May 9, as well as surrendered his passport. Bond was set and met at $25,000.

Mizuhara is continuing to cooperate with the legal process and hopes to apologize to Ohtani and seek treatment for his gambling.

