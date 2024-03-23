Skip to Content
California News

MLB opens investigation on Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter over gambling allegations

By ,
today at 7:29 AM
Published 7:39 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Major League Baseball (MLB) has launched an investigation into Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

The MLB said, in a statement issued Friday, that the organization has been "gathering information" since learning about the allegations against Mizuhara.

Mizuhara was fired from his post with the Dodgers after attorneys for Ohtani said the athlete was the victim of a "massive theft" in a case tied to sports gambling.

The scandal was first reported Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times and ESPN.

The MLB's Department of Investigations began a formal process "investigating the matter." However, more information regarding the scope of the investigation has not been provided at this time.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content