MLB opens investigation on Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter over gambling allegations

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Major League Baseball (MLB) has launched an investigation into Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

The MLB said, in a statement issued Friday, that the organization has been "gathering information" since learning about the allegations against Mizuhara.

Mizuhara was fired from his post with the Dodgers after attorneys for Ohtani said the athlete was the victim of a "massive theft" in a case tied to sports gambling.

The scandal was first reported Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times and ESPN.

The MLB's Department of Investigations began a formal process "investigating the matter." However, more information regarding the scope of the investigation has not been provided at this time.