One year anniversary of Kentucky bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Wednesday marks one year since a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. Five people were killed in the shooting while eight others were injured.

On Wednesday, residents of Louisville are remembering that tragic day.

Governor Andy Beshear, Mayor Craig Greenberg, the Old National Bank CEO, and several other officials will take part in a remembrance ceremony later in the afternoon, and all Old National Bank locations in Louisville will be closed as wekk.

A memorial stood here in front of the bank for more than a month after the shooting, and flowers are again being placed at the bank to mark the anniversary.