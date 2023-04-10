Skip to Content
National-World
today at 8:04 AM
Published 8:13 AM

Five people dead, six people injured in active shooting in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Louisville Police have confirmed five people are dead from an active shooting in downtown Monday.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey also said six people have been taken to the hospital.

One of those injured is a Louisville police officer.

Calls of an active shooter and shots fired at the Old National Bank came in around 8:30am Eastern time.

Deputy Chief Humphrey confirmed the shooting suspect died at the scene. However, officers do not know the circumstances of the shooter's death.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

