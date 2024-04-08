Jonathan Majors sentenced to one year probation

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Jonathan Majors avoided jail time Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising career.

The 34-year-old star of "Creed III," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and other films faced up to a year behind bars after a Manhattan jury convicted him of mesdemeanor assault in December.

Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to probation and ordered him to complete an in-person domestic violence program. He alos has to continue with his mental health therapy.

Following the guilty verdict, Marvel Studios dropped Majors. He planned to play Kang the Conqueror, a main villain in the entertainment empire's movies and television shows for years to come.

The conviction happened after a fight last March with Majors' then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. She says he hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

During a victim impact statement Monday, Jabbari said the incident left her with extreme emotional and physical pain.