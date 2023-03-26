Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Jonathan Majors is facing domestic assault charges.

New York Police arrested Majors Saturday after an alleged domestic dispute. Charges include: strangulation, assault and harassment.

Police said that a 30-year-old woman informed officers she was assaulted. Investigators say the woman had minor injuries to her head and neck.

A spokesperson for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor, who has recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

After his arrest, the U.S. army pulled recruiting advertisements featuring majors off the air.

In a statement, the Army said quote "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."