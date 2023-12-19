Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty on two of the four count against him

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, a jury found actor Jonathan Majors guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in connection with an incident involving his former girlfriend.

Jurors acquitted Majors on charges of third degree assault and aggravated harassment.

Grace Jabbari, the former girlfriend of Majors, said under oath the March 25 incident, which led to the charges, began when she noticed a text from another woman on Majors' phone. After seeing the text, she said she grabbed the phone and that's when he assaulted her.

Majors consistently denied he did anything wrong and his lawyers contend he was actually the victim in the incident.

Majors was the star of films such as "Creed III," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."

He faces up to one year in jail. Sentencing is scheduled for February 6.