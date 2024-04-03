Zoo in Syracuse to allow researchers to observe animals reacting to solar eclipse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On April 8, a lot of people will be looking up, but some will be looking around, studying how wild animals react to a total solar eclipse.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse will be hosting researchers working to see how different animals react to the celestial event.

Whether it flies, has a furry face, or just flops around, animals at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo will be just as important to watch the day of the eclipse as the sky above.

"The eclipse is a really interesting time for us. Because we know a lot of animals, most animals react to daytime and nighttime. The Flamingoes tend to get a little more active right before dark. The Mallards that come from Onondaga Lake or the Seneca River, they usually leave at dusk. It'll just be really exciting to walk around and see, and see if you notice any differences in the animals." Ted Fox, Rosamond Gifford Zoo Executive Director

"A duet call"

Differences like a little song or two.

"On the day of the eclipse, hopefully, [Fatima and her mate Abe are] going to to do what they usually do in the wild which is a duet call. They have this amazing, long song they do together, and I think that's probably going to happen the day of the eclipse. One other species I would focus on is the Elephants. Because of their social structure is so important and it's very similar to ours. Familiar grouping is really important. And they react, like a lot of the animals do at night. Here at the zoo, when it gets darker, they want to go inside and get their dinner. That's their eating time so it'll be exciting to see where that goes." Ted Fox, Rosamond Gifford Zoo Executive Director

Exciting to see and be a part of. Remember, if you're looking up, also look around. Is it us watching the animals? The animals watching us? Or, is it all of us, just looking up to see the show in the sky?