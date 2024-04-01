How to be safe ahead of next week’s solar eclipse

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With one week away from the solar eclipse, a lot of people are looking for the safest way to view the rare event.

On April 8, a once in a lifetime event: A total solar eclipse, where the moon will pass between the Earth and sun, turning day into night. And this time, the path of totality will cross New York state just after 3:00pm.

But you can seriously damage your eyes by looking directly at the sun during a solar eclipse, and regular sunglasses and 3D glasses won't cut it.

And now, astronomer and CUNY professor, Dr. Emily Rice shares tips on how to properly view the eclipse.

"Anything that you can pick it up and see through it, it's not gonna protect your eyes from the sun," Rice shared.

Difference

Rice showed the difference between how the light shines past these sunglass lenses and how these certified eclipse glasses block the light.

"If you look toward the light, you might not be able to see it through. It should be totally, totally dark," Rice added.

With so much eclipse eyewear available these days, Rice says even if there's a "NASA", "NOAA" or "American Astronomical Society" logo, make sure to look for the ISO certification too. She also says the website, AAS.org, has a list of vendors.

"So they vetted these vendors. You can look for the manufacturer on the back of your glasses usually and you can check against the list that's on the AAS website in order to make sure that even if you buy them off Amazon they're from a good brand." Emily Rice, Associate Professor, CUNY

The eclipse of a lifetime

Rice says you can take a cereal box and make a "pinhole viewer" for free.

"I put a piece of white paper at the bottom on the inside to make a little screen, little bit of a screen and then cut two holes on either side, one hole, cover up with aluminum foil and then poke a little pinhole in it the other side you leave open." Emily Rice, Associate Professor, CUNY

With your back facing the sun, aim the pinhole at the sky.

"And so the sunlight will go through the pinhole, and create an image of the sun on the bottom of the box," Rice spoke.

Make a plan now for where you'll watch the eclipse of a lifetime.