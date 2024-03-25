How to watch the solar eclipse in April safely

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Great American Eclipse will be here on April 8. Keep in mind it's only safe to look at the sun during totality, which only makes up a few minutes of the eclipse.

"Damage can occur in under a minute. With prolonged exposure, patients can cause even permanent damage to their retina. The retina is the thin layer of tissue in the back of the eye here and it contains what's called the photo receptors, you probably heard of these things called rods and cones." Dr. Andrew Osborn, Ophthalmologist, Missouri Eye Institute

The retina is what detects light and communicates it to the brain. Unprotected sun exposure can lead to blind spots, distorted vision, and altered color perception, according to Osborn.

While rare, patients can develop solar retinothopy. He has only seen one case of this in his practice.

"That patient was unable to achieve 20/20 vision. When we actually look at the layers of the retina, in a cross section here, we can see an abnormal kind of gray spot in this picture, that is the area of damage.Unfortunately that happens to be the most important part of the retina for vision." Dr. Andrew Osborn, Ophthalmologist, Missouri Eye Institute

Eclipse glasses

The only treatment is time, and even then a full recovery is not guaranteed.

This is why eclipse glasses are important. Normal sunglasses are not strong enough to prevent damage from looking into the sun.

A majority of the eclipse will be partial, meaning the moon won't cover the sun completely until totality. This requires wearing ISO-certified glasses up to three minutes at a time.

However, not all eclipse glasses are the real deal. Since this is a big event, scammers will edit the ISO logo to their glasses to seem real and try to take your money.

"You can go to the American Astrological Society's website and they can provide you information on how to get the glasses, what to look for, and reputable companies they recommend," said Pamela Hernandez with Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Most important parts of the eye

Osborn says the retina is one of the most important parts of the eye, so it's better to take time and do your research rather than buy something cheap.

"Things like the lens or the cornea and the front of the eye can be replaced or transplanted, but a retina cannot," Osborn spoke.

If you have old glasses, it's recommended to throw them away after three years, but here's how you can test if they are safe without potentially damaging your sight.

Find a bright light like a lamp or your smart phone's flashlight and look at it through the glasses. If you see an orange tinted small pinhole, it's safe to use. If you see scratches or a bright light, it's time to purchase new ones.