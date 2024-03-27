Six bridge workers in Baltimore presumed dead

BALTIMORE, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Six construction workers filling potholes on the Baltimore bridge that collapse on Tuesday are now presumed dead.

Jeffrey Pritzker, the Executive Vice President of Brawner Builders, made the announcement about the crew just hours after Maryland Governor Wes Moore insisted there was hope for the crew as rescuers carried out their urgent search.

Pritzker says one worker did survive, but the other six are presumed to have died because of the amount of time that has passed.

The water was 47 degrees, and the bridge was nearly 20 stories above the river.

A contractor who worked with the missing men told NBC News that the men were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. He said they came to Baltimore for a better life.