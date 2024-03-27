Skip to Content
National-World

Six bridge workers in Baltimore presumed dead

By ,
today at 6:08 AM
Published 6:21 AM

BALTIMORE, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Six construction workers filling potholes on the Baltimore bridge that collapse on Tuesday are now presumed dead.

Jeffrey Pritzker, the Executive Vice President of Brawner Builders, made the announcement about the crew just hours after Maryland Governor Wes Moore insisted there was hope for the crew as rescuers carried out their urgent search.

Pritzker says one worker did survive, but the other six are presumed to have died because of the amount of time that has passed.

The water was 47 degrees, and the bridge was nearly 20 stories above the river.

A contractor who worked with the missing men told NBC News that the men were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. He said they came to Baltimore for a better life.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content