Mega Millions ticketholder in New Jersey wins jackpot

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The first Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket of 2024 was won in New Jersey on Tuesday night as the winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the gold Mega Ball was 4.

The $1.13 billion jackpot is the fifth largest prize in the lottery's history, and the new billionaire can receive that amount in annual payments or a one-time lump sum estimated at $537.5 million.

Thirteen players in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio matched all five white balls for the $1 million prize.

Tuesday night's win was the first time the Mega Millions jackpot was won since December 8 when two tickets matched the numbers for an estimated $395 million jackpot.